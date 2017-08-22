Doklam Standoff: If We Enter India, It Will Be Utter Chaos, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry

A day after home minister Rajnath Singh said a solution to the ongoing standoff between India and China at Doklam would be found soon, Beijing on Tuesday said there will be "utter chaos" if its troops entered India.

"The Indian side illegally crossed the boundary on the excuse of ... Chinese road building. The reason is ridiculous, vicious and facts are clear," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, according to news agency IANS.

It said China would in no way allow any country or individual to infringe upon its territorial sovereignty.

"You may think about it. If we tolerate India's ridiculous logic, then anyone who dislikes the activity at his neighbour's home can break into its neighbour's house.

"Does that mean when China thinks that large-scale construction of infrastructure at the border area of India is posing a threat, it can enter Indian territory? Wouldn't that be utter chaos?", he asked.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.

China claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory.

China has been ramping up rhetoric against India over the last few weeks demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam. The Chinese state media, particularly, have carried a barrage of critical articles on the Dokalam stand- off slamming India.

(With PTI inputs)