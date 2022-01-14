Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Different Festivals Being Celebrated Today Signify India's Vibrant Cultural Diversity: PM Modi

The prime minister also wished people on Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan.

Different Festivals Being Celebrated Today Signify India's Vibrant Cultural Diversity: PM Modi
PM Modi extends greetings on Makar Sankranti.

Trending

Different Festivals Being Celebrated Today Signify India's Vibrant Cultural Diversity: PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T10:57:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 10:57 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of various festivals associated with the harvest and sun's northward journey, being celebrated in different parts of the country.

People are marking different festivals across India which signify the country's vibrant cultural diversity, he said, extending his greetings. 

"Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened," Modi said on Twitter.

"Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives. Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens," he added.

With inputs from PTI.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Makar Sankranti Festival PM Modi Pongal National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala Court Acquits Bishop Franco Mulakkal In Nun Rape Case

Kerala Court Acquits Bishop Franco Mulakkal In Nun Rape Case

Nagaland Killings: SIT To Present Findings Before Court After Receiving Forensic Reports

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

Migrant Labourers Are Apprehensive Of Another Bout Of Lockdown

Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases Highest In 239 Days

7 Killed, 45 Injured As Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails In Bengal, PM Takes Stock

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Covid-19 Vaccination For Children: 56k Teenagers Jabbed With First Dose In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails And Overturns In Bengal's Jalpaiguri District, 3 Killed

Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails And Overturns In Bengal's Jalpaiguri District, 3 Killed

IELTS In Pandemic: Increased Takers, Frauds, Change In Conduct

IELTS In Pandemic: Increased Takers, Frauds, Change In Conduct

Alwar Rape Case: BJP Constitutes 4-member Committee To Probe Alleged Assault

Alwar Rape Case: BJP Constitutes 4-member Committee To Probe Alleged Assault

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Read More from Outlook

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

Seema Guha / Military commanders of India and China met on Wednesday for the 14th time to discuss the pullback of troops in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli and other Indian players' interesting comments were caught on stump mic after South Africa's Dean Elgar's was given not out following a DRS blooper in the third Test.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Advertisement