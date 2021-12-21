Derek O'Brien Suspended Over Protesting Against 'Bulldozing' Of Election Laws (Amendment) Bill

Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter session after he threw a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair.

2021-12-21T19:50:57+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 7:50 pm

TMC leader Derek O'Brien  claimed that he was suspended from Rajya Sabha  for protesting against the "mockery of Parliament and bulldozing" of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill by the BJP, and hoped that this bill would be repealed soon in the same way the farm laws were taken back.

"The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING Farm Laws. We all know what happened after that," the TMC leader tweeted. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and BULLDOZING Election Laws Bill, 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," O'Brien said.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it.

The Winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

Derek O`Brien India Rajya Sabha Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
