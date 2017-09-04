The Website
04 September 2017

Dera Sacha Sauda Followers Deposit More Than 30 Rifles, Pistols, Other Weapons With Police

"A total of 33 licensed arms including single barrel, double barrel guns and 9 mm pistols have been deposited by Dera followers," Sirsa Sadar police SHO Dinesh Kumar said on Monday over phone.
Outlook Web Bureau
Weapons, including double barrel and single barrel guns and pistols, have been deposited by followers of Sirsa headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda, the Haryana Police said on Monday.

Over 30 rifles and pistols along with live cartridges have been deposited with Sirsa district police authorities.

"A total of 33 licensed arms including single barrel, double barrel guns and 9 mm pistols have been deposited by Dera followers," Sirsa Sadar police SHO Dinesh Kumar said today over phone.

Among them, there are some modified weapons as well, the SHO said.

Dera followers deposited their licensed weapons after district police authorities asked them to surrender their arms and ammunitions.

"We had asked Dera followers to deposit their weapons within two days," said Kumar.

A special CBI court in Panchkula had sentenced the Dera chief to 20-year imprisonment in the rape case on August 28.

50-year-old Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district, where a thick blanket of security has been thrown around.

After the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda, violence had broken out in Panchkula and Sirsa, leaving 41 dead and scores of persons injured. Thirty-five persons died in Panchkula while six in Sirsa district.

Sirsa town is home to the sprawling Dera headquarters.

Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Haryana Chandigarh Sirsa Panchkula Dera Sacha Khand Dera Sacha Sauda

