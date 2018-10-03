Here's What IMF's New Chief Economist Gita Gopinath Had Said About Demonetisation

The new International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath is all set to start her new role by the end of this year.

However, it is interesting to note what the economist thinks about India’s demonetisation issue.

In an interview last year, Gopinath criticised the demonetisation move by the Narendra Modi-led government.

In an interview to Business Standard in 2017, Gopinath said that demonetisation was not a good idea.

“I don’t think I know a single macro economist who thinks that this was a good idea. And, it’s not something I think should be done for a country such as India and the level of development it has,” said Gita when asked was demonetisation a good move?.

The article was published on December 22, 2017. She also pointed out that GST transition could have been far easier if it hadn’t been for the cash void created by demonetisation, reported by TimesNowNews.com.

Prominent Indian-American economist Gita was appointed as chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the financial body's chief Christine Lagarde announced on Monday.

Praising Gita Lagarde said, “Gita is one of the world's outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience.”