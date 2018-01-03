The demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes had instantly wiped out Pakistan-printed high quality fake Indian currency notes and adversely affected hawala operators in the country, the government told Rajya Sabha today.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said according to reports, demonetisation also resulted in significant positive impact in most theatres of violence in the country.
"Demonetisation also led to instant extinguishment of Pakistan-printed high quality fake Indian currency notes. It also adversely affected the hawala operators," he said replying a written question.
Ahir said Left Wing Extremism cadres have deposited illegal money into the accounts of the sympathisers or simple villagers.
Nearly Rs 97.75 lakh were seized from various LWE groups post demonetisation and the red ultras also protested against the note ban drive, indicating their discontentment, he said.
"Since illegally held cash forms the major chunk of terrorist funding, after the demonetisation, most of the cash held with the terrorists turned worthless," he said.
The government had on November 8, 2016 announced demonetising of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.
Demonetisation Instantly Wiped Out Pakistan-Printed Fake Notes: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha
The demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes had instantly wiped out Pakistan-printed high quality fake Indian currency notes and adversely affected hawala operators in the country, the government told Rajya Sabha today.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Dalit Leader Prakash Ambedkar Withdraws Call For Bandh
- Two Right-Wing Leaders Booked For Violence
- Amid Border Talks, Chinese Soldiers Entered AP: Reports
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Maharashtra On Boil: After Pune, Violent Protests Reach Mumbai, Local Train Services Hit
- IMA Calls Off Pan India Doctors' Strike
- Delhi: Woman Preparing For Civil Service Exams Kills Herself In PG Room For Being ‘Unhappy’ With Her Looks
- CPI(M) To Support State-Wide Bandh In Maharashtra Called By Prakash Ambedkar
- Maharashtra On Boil: After Pune, Violent Protests Reach Mumbai, Local Train Services Hit
- CPI(M) To Support State-Wide Bandh In Maharashtra Called By Prakash Ambedkar
- Watch: Rajinikanth Launches Party Logo, Website And App In New Year Day Message
- Who Are The People Attracted To Narendra Modi And His Style? His Followers Show A Clear Pattern
Post a Comment