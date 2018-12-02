﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Demonetisation Had Absolutely No Impact On Black Money: Outgoing CEC O P Rawat

Demonetisation Had Absolutely No Impact On Black Money: Outgoing CEC O P Rawat

This comes in direct contradiction with the claims of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP who have claimed that the note ban exercise was an important milestone in the fight against black money--illicit, unaccounted cash that evades lawful taxes.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 December 2018
Demonetisation Had Absolutely No Impact On Black Money: Outgoing CEC O P Rawat
Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat has said that demonetisation had no impact on black money.
PTI Photo-File
Demonetisation Had Absolutely No Impact On Black Money: Outgoing CEC O P Rawat
outlookindia.com
2018-12-02T13:02:38+0530
Related Stories

The outgoing Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat who demitted the office on Saturday has claimed that the note ban exercise by the Narendra Modi government has had "absolutely no impact" on the black money, according to a report in the Indian Express.

This comes in direct contradiction with the claims of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP who have claimed that the note ban exercise was an important milestone in the fight against black money--illicit, unaccounted cash that evades lawful taxes.

Only days earlier, former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had also reportedly harshly criticised the November 2016 demonetisation move of Modi government calling it " a massive, draconian, monetary shock."

Rawat was appointed as the CEC in January and oversaw a number of Assembly elections and bypolls all over the country.

He is being replaced by Sunil Arora, who was serving as an Election Commissioner and took charge on Sunday as the CEC.

Born on December 2, 1953, Rawat is a 1977 batch IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre.

During his over the three-decade-long career, he has served at various levels, both at state and Centre. Besides serving in Defence and Heavy Industries ministries, Rawat had also been Principal Secretary to then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babu Lal Gaur from 2004 and 2006.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Om Prakash Rawat Delhi Election Commission Demonetisation Black Money National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sunil Arora, Under Whom Lok Sabha Polls Will Be Held, Takes Charge As Chief Election Commissioner
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters