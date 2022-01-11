Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delivery Business May See Doubling Of Women Workforce To 15 Pc: Report

2021 was marked with an increased focus of organisations on the delivery space to achieve gender parity and this indicated a change in perception regarding the women workforce, according to a report/

Delivery Business May See Doubling Of Women Workforce To 15 Pc: Report
The start-up witnessed a rise in demand for delivery workers in the August-November first week period last year. Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Trending

Delivery Business May See Doubling Of Women Workforce To 15 Pc: Report
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T18:16:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 6:16 pm

The hiring of blue-collar workers in various categories of delivery business is expected to see steep growth aided by rising online shopping in 2022 due to the spread of coronavirus and attractive discounts offered by e-commerce players, according to a report.

"This trend is likely to take root in 2022 onwards and open space for the women to enhance their contribution to the delivery segment to 15 per cent in 2022. It is an increase from around 7-10 per cent of the overall hiring requirement per month of delivery staff across industries from food delivery to e-commerce in 2021," the report said.

According to the report, the emerging situation will lend support to a massive surge in demand for delivery workers where metros will contribute over 60 per cent of the overall demand in 2022, followed by tier-II and tier-III cities. Vahan witnessed rapid demand for delivery workers in the August-November first week period last year, fuelled by contests, discounts and incentives, running across the board around the IPL season and T20 World Cup, it said.

"A rapidly growing cohort of consumers identifies speed, convenience, and quality as the most important elements of a positive customer experience." "This trend is likely to hold true in the near future where grocery delivery service providers will extend quick commerce service to attract and retain customers," it said.

The blue-collar job market in India is set to repeat its astounding growth performance in 2022 as online shopping behaviour and preference for speedy delivery takes root in the country, Vahan CEO Madhav Krishna said. "At Vahan, given that our product leverages existing blue-collar worker behaviour of finding jobs via their network, we are placing more than 10,000 people every month growing at 25-30 per cent per month." "Our product is emerging as an employment exchange for over 300 million blue-collar workers in India," he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

With inputs from PTI

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Food delivery Online Shopping COVID 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Alwar Rape Case: BJP Constitutes 4-member Committee To Probe Alleged Assault

Alwar Rape Case: BJP Constitutes 4-member Committee To Probe Alleged Assault

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Mukesh Verma Latest MLA To Quit BJP Ahead Of UP Elections, Here Are The Others

About 15% Rise Seen In IELTS Exam Takers In India In Covid-19 Years

Karnataka Congress Temporarily Halts Mekedatu 'Padayatra'

Nagaland Govt Firm On Repeal Of AFSPA: CM Rio

Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Schools With Operational Health Clinics

Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's Central Election Committee Meets To Finalise Poll Candidates

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from India

Centre Is Saddling States With Debt: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Centre Is Saddling States With Debt: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat Ahead Of Kite Flying Festival But No Celebrations This Year

Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat Ahead Of Kite Flying Festival But No Celebrations This Year

Omicron, Govt Restrictions Hinder Kite Sales In Jaipur Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Omicron, Govt Restrictions Hinder Kite Sales In Jaipur Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Threat Has 'By No Means Reduced': Army Chief On Eastern Ladakh Stand-off

Threat Has 'By No Means Reduced': Army Chief On Eastern Ladakh Stand-off

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed on January 8.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement