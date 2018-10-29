Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, Slides Towards ‘Severe’ Category

The national capital on Monday was enveloped in a thick blanket of haze with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the air quality continued to deteriorate

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," said an India Meteorological Department official.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 83 per cent.

Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Sunday, with the highest reading of 381, whereas an average reading of 348 of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and 10 recorded at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air Quality Index of Delhi's Lodhi Road area; prominent pollutants PM 2.5 at 263 and PM 10 at 249 pic.twitter.com/3Ta3Yrjy5S — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018

The situation is not set to change any sooner, while it may only get worse towards Diwali, warned CPCB.

The air quality spiralled into the "severe" category in Jahangirpuri in north Delhi, Mundaka in West Delhi, Dwaraka sub-city in south Delhi and Anand Vihar in east Delhi.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, both the season's average.

In July, according to a new study which ranked the national capital third in a list of cities reporting most deaths due to air pollution, it was revealed that nearly 15,000 people died prematurely in Delhi due to pollution by fine particulate matter in 2016.

Shanghai was ranked first in most premature deaths at 17,600 and Beijing second with 18,200 deaths due to PM2.5 pollutant.

PM2.5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 mm. PM2.5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 mm.

This study reports PM2.5-related long-term mortality for the year 2016 in 13 megacities of China, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan using an integrated exposure risk (IER) model.

In Indian megacities, the premature deaths were 14,800, 10,500, 7,300, 4,800 and 4,800 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai respectively.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had said high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions from local sources and hanging low over the city in the absence of wind. Air from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where paddy stubble burning is in full swing, is not entering the city as of now. When it starts, the situation is expected to deteriorate further, claimed officials from CPCB.

