Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi restaurateurs laud new excise policy, say it can help recover losses incurred due to Covid

Restaurateurs in Delhi have welcomed the new excise regime which came into effect on Wednesday, saying when implemented fully, it will help recover losses incurred by the sector due to the Covid-induced lockdowns.

Delhi restaurateurs laud new excise policy, say it can help recover losses incurred due to Covid
Delhi restaurateurs laud new excise policy, say it can help recover losses incurred due to Covid | Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Trending

Delhi restaurateurs laud new excise policy, say it can help recover losses incurred due to Covid
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T19:32:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 7:32 pm

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI):  With the new regime in place, the L-17 licensees, which include independent restaurants or gastro-bars, may serve any Indian or foreign liquor anywhere like the balcony, terrace, or lower area of the restaurant with the condition that the alcohol serving area be screened off from public view. They can also play live music and have professional performances, bands, DJ, karaoke, singing and dancing at the premises.


Rahul Singh, owner of The Beer Cafe and trustee of the National Restaurant Association of India said the new policy is "path breaking" and will “revolutionise” the restaurant sector. "Delhi is the most visited city in India, and has the heritage and a diverse cuisine to suit every palate. Availability of alco beverage with one's meal enhances the experience of an outing in a safe and regulated environment. However, it was one of the most under-served mega cities with just under 600 restaurants having the license to serve liquor," he said.


The new policy is in sync with current times and social perspectives by providing ease of doing business and favourable conditions like extended time, reduced age and many others which will augment the state revenues, he opined. "The new policy is path breaking and will revolutionise the restaurant sector which is one of the largest employment generator and has dependent allied sectors which be positively impacted too," he added.


Joy Singh, co-partner, Raasta and Yeti, termed the new policy as “very progressive” as it reduces paperwork for procuring a liquor license. "There will be fewer documents required for procuring a liquor license. It's a very progressive policy and after it is fully implemented, it will be a boon for us. It should help us increase numbers and recover losses incurred during the pandemic," he said.


However, a restaurateur requesting anonymity said there are some doubts regarding the new policy which need clarification like from when can we start operating till 3 am and whether the order to reduce drinking age has come into effect yet or not. The new excise policy also allows the sale of liquor in bottles at restaurants.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

According to the policy, the liquor will be served in glasses or full bottles at L-17 restaurants and it will be the sole responsibility of the licensee to ensure no bottle leaves the premises. The new policy also has provision for permission for bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants to remain open till 3 am. 

With PTI Inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi India Restaurants Disc jockey (DJ) Food & Beverages
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Ashwani Sharma / For the grandchildren of foreigners interred in Shimla, reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones is often a frustrating and painful journey that ends in disappointment.

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Guptill, Chapman Take Kiwis To 164/6

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Guptill, Chapman Take Kiwis To 164/6

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. This is a three-match series followed by two Tests.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

Advertisement