Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Delhi Reports 107 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Rise Since June 27

According to the health bulletin, positivity rate of Covid-19 in Delhi is 0.17 per cent.

2021-12-19T18:54:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 6:54 pm

Delhi reports 107 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day rise since June 27, and one death.

According to the health bulletin, positivity rate is 0.17 per cent.

(This is a breaking news. Further details awaited)

PTI New Delhi COVID-19 National
