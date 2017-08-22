Delhi NCR Celebrates Its First Ever Beer Month

India's National Capital Region celebrates its first ever beer month. This event is a successor to a previous edition in Bangalore where 20,565 diners relished multiple experiences brewed beer, across the city.

This August, during the month-long fest customers and beer enthusiasts, will enjoy discounts going up to 40% along with specially curated beer events, at the best bars and restaurants in Delhi NCR.

The Delhi NCR Beer Month kick-started on August 1. The first event was The Beer Bath, which happened on International Beer Day, August 4, where restaurants offered 10 pints of beer at a flat Rs.499 AI.

This was followed by a Chef's Table where a five-course-meal was served with beer cocktails. A number of upcoming events are planned as part of the Beer festival. A Beer Cocktails event, which would include a tasting and signature recipes; an informative Brewery Tour taking enthusiasts through a microbrewery along with a session on beer manufacturing followed by a beer tasting; a Cooking With Beer session where a 3-course-meal will be prepared using beer and a Beer Chugging Competition for corporate with a grand prize for the winning team. These events will be spread throughout the duration of the Beer Month and would be taking place at Dineout's partner restaurants.

All the events are being led by Sidharth Behera from Tipsy Tale; a venture famous for bar menu designing, creating signature recipes, beverage brand promotion, and event conceptualization. Sidharth is known for being chief mixologist for Russian vodka - Russian spirit and Kruto. Siddharth brings his expertise to the table to quench the inquisitive buds and the will to gain a new experience of the beer enthusiasts in Delhi.

(ANI)