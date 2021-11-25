Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Commission For Women Issues Notice To Delhi Police Seeking Arrest Of Those Who Forced Assamese Woman Into Prostitution

The survivor informed the panel that the two accused were running an organised racket with a nexus of clients, brokers and more than 10 women being forced into commercial sexual exploitation.

Delhi Commission For Women Issues Notice To Delhi Police Seeking Arrest Of Those Who Forced Assamese Woman Into Prostitution
| PTI Photo

Trending

Delhi Commission For Women Issues Notice To Delhi Police Seeking Arrest Of Those Who Forced Assamese Woman Into Prostitution
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T12:19:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 12:19 pm

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police demanding the arrest of the traffickers of a 22-year-old woman from Assam allegedly forced into prostitution. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma, the police team investigating the matter will arrest the absconding accused soon.

In a statement, the DCW said that it was approached by the woman from Assam seeking action against her traffickers in Delhi. The survivor informed the commission that a few months ago when she was living in Assam, she contacted one of her friends in Delhi seeking her help in finding work in the national capital.

The woman's friend promised her that a man named Ramu Kaka will get her a job in Delhi and connected the two over the phone. The survivor then came to Delhi on October 2 and four days after her arrival, she was forced by her friend and the man into prostitution, according to the statement.

The survivor informed the panel that the two accused were running an organised racket with a nexus of clients, brokers and more than 10 women being forced into commercial sexual exploitation. She also claimed that a man who brought clients for Kaka tried to sexually assault her and even beat her up.

The survivor managed to escape and lodged an FIR at the Safdurjung Enclave police station on November 8 and recently approached the commission for help. The survivor has informed the commission that in spite of an FIR having been lodged, the accused are yet to be traced and arrested, the DCW said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal issued the notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate arrest of the accused. The commission has also asked police to thoroughly investigate the matter and rescue the other women forced into commercial sexual exploitation by the accused.

Meanwhile, the DCP said: "On November 8, a PCR call was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station. The investigating officer met the complainant and recorded her statement in the presence of CIC counselor wherein she made allegation of sexual assault and prostitution." The officer said a case was registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and ITP Act.

"The investigation was marked to the concerned SHO. During investigation, a dedicated team led by IO/SHO under the supervision of ACP Safdarjung Enclave was tasked to nab the accused persons. Team has developed the information about the absconding accused and will be nabbed soon," the DCP added.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Assam Delhi Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Deputy Commissioner Sexual Harassment Sex Workers Investigation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement