Deepika Padukone’s First Wedding Event Started With A Puja

Deepika Padukona’s wedding with Ranveer Kapur has been in news recently. The couple confirmed their wedding dates —November 14 and 15—with a invitation-style statement on Instagram a couple of weeks ago. The festivities of the wedding have already begun with a puja in Deepika’s Bengaluru home.

Padukone’s crew, including stylist Shaleena Nathani, makeup artist Sandhya Shekar and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou shared photos of the bride at the event on their respective Instagram accounts. Padukone was seen dressed in a radiant orange outfit by designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, with royal chandbalis accessorising her look. The puja was followed by a traditional Konkani lunch.

The bride to be looked classy with minimal makeup and a loose low bun. The main concentration was on her eye makeup which was given a smoky look and nude lipstick. She looked stunning and we are all waiting for her final wedding day look!