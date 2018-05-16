The Website
﻿
16 May 2018 Last Updated at 1:28 pm National

CS Assault Case: Police To Question Delhi CM On Friday

A senior police officer said that a notice has been sent to Kejriwal and he will be examined on May 18 at 11 am.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-05-16T13:29:30+0530

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be questioned by the police on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February, police said today.

A senior police officer said that a notice has been sent to Kejriwal and he will be examined on May 18 at 11 am.

Last month, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar was also questioned in connection with the case  Police has already questioned the 11 MLAs who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked.

Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present there.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.

(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal Anshu Prakash Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party

