Criticism Is Venomous, But It's The Reason I'm Alive In The Industry: AR Rahman

AR Rahman believes the reason for his longevity and success in the music industry is the fact that he takes criticism in his stride.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 December 2018
File Photo
Oscar-winning composer, AR Rahman believes the reason for his longevity and success in the music industry is the fact that he takes criticism in his stride.

The 51-year-old music maestro said, even though reviews matter to him he does not let the negativity affect him.

"Sometimes it is good to take criticism. Some of it is venomous while some of it is beautiful, there is concerned criticism as well. And all this is one of the reasons why I am staying alive today, otherwise, I would have gone. You have to be open (to criticism).

"Sometimes they are your teachers but some stuff is not good. Today because of Twitter and everything is in your face, I don't see it (comments) sometimes. We don’t have to creatively nudge ourselves, you have to be in your own zone and do your best," Rahman told PTI.

The music director believes it is important, to be honest towards his work.

"For me, it is about longevity and it comes from integrity. If I am honest with my work, I am right. If I am dishonest then I deserve whatever comes my way. If I fail even after being honest, I take it sportingly. My integrity is important, have I given my full to it or not?" he said.

Rahman said his aim as a composer is to provide the audience with the music they need and not what they want him to create.

"It is not about being authoritative, I will give what you need than what you want."

The music director, known for his experimental approach towards music, said he does not surrender to a trend.

"There is a trend that comes and goes. As long as you are receptive about it and enjoy it, it is good. This is your profession, this is your life. It is nice to understand new trends. I adapt these things in my own way," he added.

PTI

