IPL 2021 Players Auction on February 18 In Chennai

The Indian Premier League (IPL) players auction will be held in Chennai on February 18.

This was confirmed in a tweet by the league on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The auction will be held a day after the scheduled second Test between India and England finishes in Chennai.

IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February



Venue: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction?



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021



The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.



The 2020 edition was held in the UAE in September-November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4.

After January 20, Royal Challengers Bangalore's total purse increased from R6.4 crore to R35.7 crore, Delhi Capitals' swelled to R12.8 crore from R9 crore, Rajasthan Royals' purse jumped to R34.85 crore from R14.75 crore, Kings XI Punjab saw an exponential rise from R16.5 crore to R53.2 crore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad went from R10.1 crore to R10.75 crore.



Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders's purse went up from R8.5 crore to R10.85 crore and from R15 crore, three-time champions CSK's amount in the kitty increased to R22.9 crore.



Defending champions Mumbai Indians have been left with a purse of R15.35 crore.

Top Australian players like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, respectively, on the last day of the retention deadline.



The other notable names to be released were Chris Morris, Harbhajan Singh and Aaron Finch. A total of 139 players were retained by the franchises and 57 players were released.





