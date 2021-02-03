This will the first Test for hosts Bangladesh since February 2020. Bangladesh had defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in that Test, played just before ongoing pandemic forced the rescheduling of almost entire cricketing calendar. Despite the lack of match practice, Bangladesh will be confident going into the first Test. They have won four of their past five Tests at home, with two of those victories coming against the West Indies in 2018. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque believes the return of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gives them an edge against a depleted West Indies. West Indies coach Phil Simmons said his side hoped to take advantage of any rustiness in Bangladesh's first test in a year. The West Indies has played five in that time, though it lost four. Catch the Day 1 live scores and live updates of Bangladesh Vs West Indies First Test here.

Teams: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman



West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Shayne Moseley, John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

