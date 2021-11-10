Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Experts dealing with Covid-19 feel that these predictions were mere conjectures devoid of any scientific details and that’s why they were always off the mark.

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T14:26:35+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 2:26 pm

In the past six months, several top government institutions and their experts predicted a possible third wave of Covid-19 in India but these predictions have turned out to not only be wrong. They also, arguably, set off unnecessary false alarms.

Many parents are still against the reopening of schools and experts from various walks of life are of the view that the panic caused due to unscientific assumptions about the third wave have disrupted economic life and resulted in a loss of business opportunities.

For instance, Dr Rahul Bhargava, Head, Haematology Department, Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, says that many patients who would have come for medical tourism postponed their trips after the media reported about the outbreak of a possible third wave.

“Many hospitals have suffered huge losses as foreign patients were reluctant to come once they learnt from media coverage that the third wave might hit India in near future. It has impacted other sectors badly too,” Bhargava said.

He added, “Creating awareness and causing panic are two different things. I think one needs to be very careful while making any guesswork regarding any forthcoming wave.”

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Experts dealing with Covid-19 feel that these predictions were mere conjectures devoid of any scientific details and that’s why they were always off the mark.

Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor, Community Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) New Delhi, says the major reason for the failure of these predictions was, to begin with, that a majority of those who made such predictions were not the domain experts. Secondly, he added, that people predicting the third wave ignored the available scientific evidence of the presence of natural immunity among people after the second wave.

 To give you an idea how the idea of a third wave hitting the country gained currency, we look at five such predictions made earlier this year, which turned out to be incorrect.

Principal Scientific Adviser’s claim on May 6, 2021: Principal Scientific Adviser to the government K Vijay Raghavan made a statement on May 6, 2021, in the Health Ministry press conference in which he had said that the third wave of Covid-19 was inevitable and it would impact the children.

Raghavan did not give any timeline but his statement at the time, when the country was reeling under the deadly second wave, led to speculations and panic.

“It was inappropriate to speculate without any data and survey. Now seroprevalence surveys are showing that the majority of children were infected and recovered in the second wave only. There is no question of any special risk to children in the third wave even if it hits anytime in future,” Gyaneshwar Chaubey, a professor of genetics at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who has been working on Covid-19 extensively, said.

A fortnight after Raghavan’s claim, Delhi AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had also told media persons that there was no scientific evidence to show that the third wave will impact the children.

IIT Kanpur predictions on May 8 for the third wave in October: Backed by the government of India, three experts - Professor Manindra Agrawal (IIT Kanpur), M Kanitkar (Integrated Defense Staff), and Professor M Vidyasagar (IIT Hyderabad) had worked on SUTRA (Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive), and Removed Approach) model to track the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In the beginning, they had predicted that the second wave was unlikely which proved wrong.

One of the experts, Professor Agrawal, had said on May 8, 2021, that the third wave of Covid-19 may hit the country by October. According to reports, his prediction was based on Covid-19 data and trends available at that time.

Public health experts say that disease modelling requires far greater data, a series of assumptions and greater deliberations which in any of the models in India was not done.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, Delhi based physician epidemiologist and an expert of public health systems, says that Indian disease modelling was of elementary level. “We really don’t know what kind of granular data was available to the people who were involved with the modelling,” Dr Lahariya said.


Delhi AIIMS’ Director’s forecast on June 19 for the third wave in August: In mid-June, this year, Delhi AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had predicted a third wave within six to eight weeks. Dr Guleria seems to have made inappropriate Covid-19 behaviour of people as the major basis of his predictions.

Since large crowds had started gathering in markets and people shunned masks after the easing out of the lockdown, Dr Guleria believed that it would help circulate the virus more among the communities and this could fuel the third wave.

However, a section of experts believes that Dr Guleria didn’t take into account the presence of natural antibodies among a large number of people in India due to the massive spread of infection during the second wave.

 “When 60 per cent to 85 per cent people were naturally infected in different parts of the country and when the re-infection rate is less than 10 per cent, then how can there be a third wave as big as the second one?” Dr Ishwarprasad Gilada, an infectious diseases expert and the President of the AIDS Society of India, questioned.

He added, “In fact, mass vaccination has boosted the immunity level further. Our experts have either predicted without taking scientific evidence into account or ignored it completely.”

NIDM’s warning on August 23 for the third wave in October: The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, had warned in August that the third wave would peak in India in the month of October.

NIDM said that it had based its opinion on a report by the news agency Reuters which had published an opinion survey of 40 experts. These experts were of the view that the third wave would hit India between July 15 and October 13, 2021.

“NIDM doesn’t do any epidemiological study nor does it have any domain experts. It relied on others’ reports and issued alerts which were not required at all,” Dr Bhargava said.

Professor Chaubey says that only a new and more contagious variant can fuel any new wave in India. “India still has more than 75% people with enough antibodies and in recent times we have not seen any successful more contagious virus variants,” he said.

NITI Aayog’s alert on August 24 for the third wave in October: In late August, Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, who is also in charge of the Covid-19 task force formed by the central government, had warned that third wave of Covid-19 could possibly start in September-October.

Dr Paul had even predicted that India would register 4 lakh to 5 lakh active cases daily in September. He asked the government to make arrangements for 2 lakh ICU beds to meet the requirement.

"Like others’ previous predictions, Dr Paul's warning was completely speculative and didn’t have any scientific basis," Dr Bhargava said.

According to Dr Rai, “In the past, almost two years since Sars_Cov_2 has hit the world, all scientific data shows that if a person has recovered from Covid-19, he is extremely well-protected against future infections from the virus. Besides, the chances of transmission of infection to others are very low. Many of our experts undermined this evidence and relied on their conjectures and hunches.”

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma COVID-19 Covid Third Wave Covid-19 India Covid-19 Predictions National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi: After Bamboo Nets Fail, Water Being Sprinkled In Yamuna To Remove Froth

Delhi: After Bamboo Nets Fail, Water Being Sprinkled In Yamuna To Remove Froth

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Kanpur Metro: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Trial Run

Devendra Fadnavis Preferred Appointing People With Criminal Background, Says Maha Minister Nawab Malik

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Forensic Report Reveals Weapon Seized From Ajay Mishra's Son Was Fired

Punjab Elections: AAP MLA From Bathinda Rural, Rupinder Ruby Quits AAP

Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil, FN Souza Among 75 Indian Modernists To Be On Display At Upcoming AstaGuru Sale

MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil, FN Souza Among 75 Indian Modernists To Be On Display At Upcoming AstaGuru Sale

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Needs Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Needs Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Read More from Outlook

Ajit Doval Chairs NSAs Meet In Delhi: Why India Is Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan

Ajit Doval Chairs NSAs Meet In Delhi: Why India Is Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan

Seema Guha / The ongoing Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being chaired by NSA Ajit Doval with nations like Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in attendance.

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts dealing with Covid-19 feel that these predictions were mere conjectures devoid of any scientific details and that’s why they were always off the mark.

IND Vs NZ: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team?

IND Vs NZ: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team?

Priya Nagi / National selectors have included top IPL 2021 performers in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Outlook Web Desk / Manjamma’s journey started as a street beggar. She was sexually abused and was on the verge of suicide. From there, she emerged as a dancer.

Advertisement