West Indies Stars Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard Pull Out Of Bangladesh Tour

Top West Indies cricketers, including Test skipper Jason Holder, Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard, have pulled out of the Bangladesh tour due to COVID-19 scare. (More Cricket News)

As per reports, other cricketers who have pulled out include Shamarh Brooks, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. While Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.

West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Test matches starting January 10. The ODIs and Tests were scheduled in Dhaka and Chattogram.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ 10 players opt out

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ Brathwaite (Test) and Mohammed (ODI) to captain

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ Hodge, Moseley, Mayers in Test squad

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ Hosein and Ottley in ODI squad



Check out the West Indies team for their upcoming tour to Bangladesh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2020

According to a report in ICC, the Test squad will be led by the Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as his deputy. Jason Mohammed has been named to lead the ODI team. Sunil Ambris has been named as vice-captain.

Squads



ODIs

Jason Mohammed (C), Sunil Ambris (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr.



Tests

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.



Tour Schedule

January 10: West Indies arrive

January 18: One-day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar

January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram

January 28-31: Four-day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram

February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram

February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka

