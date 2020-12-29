December 29, 2020
West Indies Stars Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard Pull Out Of Bangladesh Tour

Kraigg Brathwaite to lead in two Test matches, while Jason Mohammed to captain in three ODIs starting January 10.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 December 2020
Ten Windies players including Jason Holder have declined the opportunity to tour due to COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears.
Top West Indies cricketers, including Test skipper Jason Holder, Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard, have pulled out of the Bangladesh tour due to COVID-19 scare. (More Cricket News)

As per reports, other cricketers who have pulled out include Shamarh Brooks, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. While Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.

West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Test matches starting January 10. The ODIs and Tests were scheduled in Dhaka and Chattogram.

According to a report in ICC, the Test squad will be led by the Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as his deputy.  Jason Mohammed has been named to lead the ODI team. Sunil Ambris has been named as vice-captain.

Squads

ODIs

Jason Mohammed (C), Sunil Ambris (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr.

Tests
Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.


Tour Schedule
January 10: West Indies arrive
January 18: One-day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar
January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka
January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka
January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram
January 28-31: Four-day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram
February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram
February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka

