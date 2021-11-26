Covid-19: India Logs 10,549 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Over 1 Lakh

Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 152 consecutive days now.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-26T11:16:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 11:16 am

India recorded 10,549 new coronavirus infections within a span of 24 hours which took the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,55,431. The active cases rose to 1,10,133, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

According to the 8 AM data death toll climbed to 4,67,468 with 488 fresh fatalities, including 384 in Kerala.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 152 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 193 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 53 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.89 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 63 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33977830, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded  120.27 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 488 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra.

Of the 384 deaths in Kerala, 56 were reported over the last few days and 328 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said on Friday.

A total of 4,67,468 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,857 from Maharashtra, 38,737 from Kerala, 38,187 from Karnataka, 36,432 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,430 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

