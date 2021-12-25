Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Court Restrains Publishing Company From Selling, Distributing Book On Former Yes Bank CEO

Kapoor, through his counsels, said the author has made various baseless and scurrilous allegations against him without any basis and has painted him in a negative light as a "villain", a "control freak" and a "fixer".

People standing outside Yes Bank. | PTI Photo

2021-12-25T17:58:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 5:58 pm

A Delhi court has restrained publishing company Penguin Random House from selling and distributing a book on former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, titled "The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story", until the next date of hearing in the matter.

Additional District Judge Rajesh Kumar also restrained Almighty Tech Films from releasing and marketing any film that has a direct or indirect relation or reference to Kapoor without his prior consent. Kapoor was arrested in a case pertaining to an alleged scam at the bank. Claiming that the book is "defamatory", Kapoor approached the court through his lawyers, Vijay Aggarwal, Naman Joshi and Rhythm Aggarwal, and assailed the book written by Furquan Moharkan and published by Penguin. He also said a film is being made on the book by Jodhpur-based Almighty Tech Films.

Kapoor, through his counsels, said the author has made various baseless and scurrilous allegations against him without any basis and has painted him in a negative light as a "villain", a "control freak" and a "fixer". Appearing in the court for Kapoor, advocate Vijay Aggarwal contended that the book, which is available online as well as offline, was written without any inputs from Kapoor or his family, relying on the statements of undisclosed witnesses.

-With PTI Inputs

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

