Could This Micro SUV Be Hyundai's Rival To Maruti Future S?

Hyundai had earlier confirmed its plans to launch an entry-level Micro SUV in India below the upcoming 2019 QXi sub-4m SUV

30 October 2018
Hyundai has teased the new Saga EV concept ahead of its official unveiling at the São Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil next month. In its official statement, Hyundai addresses the all-electric Saga concept as an SUV. And going by the sketches, it does appear to be an entry-level high rider.

Although the Saga EV has no direct Indian context officially, what makes us believe otherwise is the fact that the carmaker had confirmed its plans of bringing a micro-SUV to India below the QXi. The entry-level SUV segment in India is still non-existent. We do have SUV-inspired cars like the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100, but while these cars do possess some SUV traits, those are purely cosmetic.

Up front, the Saga EV features the signature cascading grill which is flanked by triangular upswept headlamps. We have seen a similar setup on other modern Hyundais like the 2019 Elantra facelift and the recently launched Santro. 

Hyundai Saga EV

The side profile features a shoulder line that rises up sharply from the B-pillar and protruding wheel arches which house large alloys. The rear looks the most aggressive and futuristic, thanks to those L-shaped LED taillamps and a dual-tone bumper with L-shaped rear fog lamps, which are reminiscent of the 2019 Elantra facelift.

Maruti Suzuki Future-S

Maruti Suzuki also plans to enter the micro-SUV segment in the country, by 2020. And its first product will be based on the Future-S concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, earlier this year. The entry-level micro-SUV that Hyundai is referring to could be the second product in this segment. 

Source: cardekho.com

 

