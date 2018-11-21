Cosmetically Updated 2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched At Rs 84,578

Racy livery makes the Apache RTR 180 look sportier

Also gets minor updates like forged bar-end weights, alcantara-like finish for the seat and better crash protection

177.4cc single-cylinder carburetted engine has been carried over

Priced at Rs 84,578 for the base and Rs 95,392 for the ABS variant

TVS has updated the RTR 180 to keep it relevant for the forthcoming model year. Changes are mostly limited to aesthetics. The bike gets a new racy livery, new white backlit instrument cluster, crash bar mounted frame sliders, alcantara-like seat finish and forged bar-end weights.

However, there is no change in the powerplant which continues to be the same 177.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled carburetted motor. It makes 16.62PS and 15.5Nm which the company claims can help you reach 114kmph.



The 2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 carries a price tag of Rs. 84,578 for the base and Rs 95,392 (both prices ex-showroom Delhi) for the ABS variant. Here’s the official press release from the bikemaker:





TVS Motor Company introduces MY2019 Apache RTR 180

Refreshed model includes race inspired graphics and new instrument cluster

Hosur, November 20, 2018: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world today rolled out the MY 2019 TVS Apache RTR 180. The premium motorcycle brand recently crossed a key sales milestone of 3 million units and this refreshed model introduction is part of the celebration.

A testimony to the racing legacy of the TVS Apache RTR series, the new TVS Apache RTR 180 will now come with a unique race inspired graphics showcasing its winning streak on the race track. Staying true to its racing pedigree, the motorcycle is a perfect combination of racecraft design and riding dynamics.

The refreshed model has many new features including a white back-lit speedometer with dial-art, novel Alcantara like finish seats, a crash guard with integrated frame sliders and a forged handlebar end weights for detailed premium finish.

The motorcycle is developed to deliver a top speed of 114 km/h, making it the fastest motorcycle in its class. TVS Apache RTR 180 is the first-in-class to introduce Dual- channel ABS on Indian roads, giving the bike formidable stopping power and superior braking control that compliments its high-performance capability.

TVS Apache RTR 180 was adjudged to be the Most Appealing Premium Motorcycle by J.D. Power (Asia-Pacific) Quality survey in 2016 and in 2018, it was adjudged the highest ranked Premium motorcycle in Initial Quality.

The motorcycle is available in five stunning colours - Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Matte Blue and Matte Red. The Apache RTR 180 is priced at RS 84,578 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi) and Apache RTR 180 ABS version is priced at Rs 95,392 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Source: zigwheels.com

