Coronavirus: UP CM Sanctions Rs 850 Cr For Poor, Disabled

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a meeting with Team-11 and announced several measures to help poor who have been affected due to the nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.

The CM announced sanctioned Rs 850 crore for poor, elderly, widows and disabled . Around 83 lakh people will get this money from Social Welfare Department, Divyang Welfare Department and Women Welfare Department.

Two days ago, the CM sanctioned Rs 611 crore for MNREGA laborers.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure the compliance of the lockdown orders.

The CM has also asked to monitor and take details of the workers coming back to the state and make arrangements for their food requirements, medicines and counselling.

The Adityanath government has also started distributing free ration to the poor and daily wage earners.

The state government has already transferred Rs 1,000 each into their accounts to help them during the lockdown period.

The CM also directed that every person who returned from Tabilighi Jamaat in Delhi should be traced and quarantined. He said the passports of foreigners linked to them should be seized and examined and if the law is broken then action should be taken under NDRF Act / Disaster Management Act. Those who have given shelter to such people illegally must also face strict action, the CM said.