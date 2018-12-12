﻿
Congress Leaders Meet Madhya Pradesh

In the final results declared on Wednesday early morning, Congress got 114 seats, two short of simple majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Assembly.

12 December 2018
Congress Leaders Meet Governor, Stake Claim To Form Govt In Madhya Pradesh
Congress Leaders Meet Governor, Stake Claim To Form Govt In Madhya Pradesh
A Congress delegation on Wednesday met Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, met Patel.

Governor Anandiben Patel has called the Congress leaders after they sought the appointment with her.

The Congress had on Tuesday night submitted a letter to the governor seeking an appointment, after results were announced and was almost clear that it will emerge as the single largest party.

In the final results declared on Wednesday early morning, the party got 114 seats, two short of simple majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was close behind with 109 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats, the Samajwadi Party got one while Independents bagged four seats.

