Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Congress Hits Back At Central Government For Marring The Spirit Of Constitution

The Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament, was boycotted by 14 opposition parties, including the Congress.

Congress Slams Central Government For Insulting The Spirit Of Constitution

Congress Hits Back At Central Government For Marring The Spirit Of Constitution
2021-11-26T14:53:08+05:30
Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 2:53 pm

Congress hits back at Centre for "insulting" the "spirit" of the Constitution by disrespecting the Opposition after Modi slammed the Opposition parties for boycotting the Constitution day event

Addressing a press conference, Congress Deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said: "It is important to remind the government today that merely observing the day as government function and disrespecting the spirit and essence of the Constitution of India is a very poor reflection of the state of affairs." The Opposition did not have any role but to sit in the audience. Two years ago, the Congress had demanded that the Opposition be given a role on the day but the government did not heed to the advice.  Since the country has a multi-party system, all the public representatives should have been given due importance in the function. We had protested to the event being reduced to a mere government function and hoped that in future the government will respect the Parliamentary democracy." Sharma said.

"Our protest today is based on fundamental principles to remind our country that the Constitution is being undermined and not respected. The Parliamentary democracy is being threatened by passing laws without any Parliamentary scrutiny" he added.

He said the Congress has strengthened the democracy that is why the Prime Minister got elected in 2014, so Modi's criticism of the Opposition is "unwarranted".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday castigated the Opposition saying: "How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy." Pointing out that the country is heading towards a crisis, he said: "In the form of family-based parties, India is heading towards a kind of a crisis, which is a matter of concern for the people devoted to the Constitution, a matter of concern for those who believe in democracy."

(With IANS Inputs)

Anand Sharma Narendra Modi India Constitution Day BJP. Congress
