Compaq Forays Into Smart TVs; Launches Hex QLED Series

The US based brand has made its first impression by launching the highly anticipated flagship QLED 4K series called Hex, available in two large sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch versions, which at very affordable price points offer cutting-edge display and innovative sound technologies for life-like visual and audio experience.

Key Highlights are :

Display

The Compaq Hex sports a diamond-cut all-metal body with a bezel-less screen and comes equipped with some of the most advanced technologies at affordable price points. This includes Wide Color Gamut Plus that delivers 1.07 billion color spectrum for a richer and vibrant display; 4K UHD for stunning details in 3840 x 2160 pixels with HDR10 for sharp and truly immersive viewing experience.

Sound

The TVs are packed with Dolby Audio for immersive 5.1 surround sound, DTS TruSurround for rich and zero-compressed audio, and Pure Sound technology for powerful yet comfortable sound output across the room. But what makes Compaq TV’s sound superior to other brands is Mimi Hearing Technology that optimizes the frequency and the intensity of attributes of sound to user’s profile so you get a safe, crystal clear and highly refined sound from Compaq Televisions. With this, Compaq becomes the first and the only TV brand to offer this technology for a safe and personalized hearing experience.

Processor and Connectivity

Powered by 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM and a Quadcore processor with Mali Graphics Processor, Compaq’s has a world class engine for lag free and fast performance.

