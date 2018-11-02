Clash Of Segments: Mahindra Marazzo vs Honda City – Which Car To Buy?

The Marazzo, Mahindra's latest entry in the MPV space, has been priced aggressively, slotting in between the Ertiga and the Innova Crysta. Speaking of pricing and rivals, the Marazzo also overlaps with another popular car in the Indian market, the Honda City. Prices of the Marazzo start from R 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). The Honda City’s prices, on the other hand, range from Rs 8.77 to Rs 13.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

There is a big band where prices of the two overlap. And as the Marazzo is only available with a diesel-manual, we compare three similar variants of the two to find out which one is the better option.

Let's have a look at the the basic differences between the two cars first.

Variant Comparison

Marazzo M4 vs City i-DTEC SV

Lights: Halogen headlamps and ORVM turn indicators

Halogen headlamps and ORVM turn indicatorsCommon features: Audio: Audio system with AUX-in, USB and Bluetooth connectivity

Comfort: Front and second row armrests, rear AC vents with controls, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, fabric upholstery

Safety: Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, Engine immobilizer

What Marazzo gets over the City: USB charging at the rear, disc brakes for all four wheels, speed-sensing door locks

What City gets over the Marazzo: DRLs, automatic climate control, power-folding ORVMs, keyless entry and steering-mounted audio controls

Verdict - While the Honda City is a bit more expensive than the Mahindra Marazzo, it also offers important features like automatic climate control and power-folding ORVMs that make living with it easier. In our opinion, it is the better pick of the two.

Marazzo M6 vs City i-DTEC V

Lights: Front fog lamps

Audio: Touchscreen infotainment system with internal memory and turn-by-turn satellite navigation, Steering mounted audio controls

Comfort: USB charging at the rear, rear AC vents with controls, keyless entry

What Marazzo gets over the City: Speed-sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, disc brakes for all four wheels, cornering headlamps, rear fog lamps

What City gets over the Marazzo: Automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, voice recognition and commands, rear camera, cruise control, power folding ORVMs

Verdict - The City again edges slightly ahead in the features department but it steers way ahead of the Marazzo by being more affordable by Rs 51,000. Moreover, rear parking sensors can be fitted post purchase, so you’ll be missing fewer features in the City compared to the Marazzo.

Marazzo M8 vs City i-DTEC ZX

Lights: DRLs

Comfort: Power folding ORVMs, leather upholstery, rearview camera, voice recognition and commands, cruise control

What Marazzo gets over the City: Cornering headlamps, Android Auto, disc brakes for all four wheels, rear parking sensors, cooled glovebox

What City gets over the Marazzo: LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, front and side curtain airbags, electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function and auto-reverse

Verdict - It's a comprehensive victory for the City once again. Despite being more affordable by Rs 2,000, the City’s ZX variant offers more crucial features like six airbags and electric sunroof.

Why Buy Mahindra Marazzo?

For ferrying more passengers: The Marazzo MPV can be had with a 7- or 8-seater layout. So if you have a big family and you often go out together or just need a vehicle for the days when you want to go out together, pick the Marazzo.

For those who’re chauffeur-driven: If you don’t drive too often and have a driver to do that, you can buy the 7-seater Marazzo which has captain seats in the middle. These should ideally be more comfortable than bench seats on offer in the City.

More practical: Considering our road conditions, the Marazzo can be taken further off the beaten path than the City. Being an MPV, it can also be used to lug unusually big items. Getting in and out of the Marazzo should also be easier in comparison to the City where you’ll always have to stoop to get in.

Why Buy Honda City?

Loaded with features: Compared to the Marazzo, the City is loaded with features. All three variant comparisons done by us point to this. And the fact that the City undercuts the price of the Marazzo in two of the three comparisons, just makes it a sweeter deal.

More engaging to drive: The City, being a sedan is closer to the ground. This results in a lower centre of gravity, which should in turn lead to better handling characteristics. Also, its unibody construction should further improve its handling dynamics.

Petrol option: Unlike the Marazzo, the City is offered with a petrol engine and an automatic gearbox.

