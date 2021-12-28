Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Chhattisgarh: Food Dept Officer Suspended Over 'Derogatory' Comments Against Mahatma Gandhi

The development comes a day after Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj used abusive language against the Father of the Nation at an event here for which an FIR was registered against him.

Chhattisgarh: Food Dept Officer Suspended Over 'Derogatory' Comments Against Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation. | AP/PTI Photo

Trending

Chhattisgarh: Food Dept Officer Suspended Over 'Derogatory' Comments Against Mahatma Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T19:38:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 7:38 pm

A food department officer was suspended on Monday for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi on social media in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, a government official said.

The development comes a day after Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj used abusive language against the Father of the Nation at an event here for which an FIR was registered against him. Sanjay Dubey, posted as Assistant Food Officer here, was suspended after it was reported that he had made "insulting and derogatory" remarks against Mahatma Gandhi on a social media platform (Facebook), his suspension order said.

The officer denied the charge and said he has immense respect for the independence movement icon. His act amounts to violation of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, and therefore he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order added. During the suspension period, he will be posted at the office of his department in Kabirdham district headquarters, it added.

Related Stories

Will Omicron End Covid-19 Pandemic Like A Mild Variant Did To Spanish Flu 100 Years Back?

A screenshot of comments purportedly made by Dubey and circulated on social media read, “Neither Gandhi was a nation, nor a majority of people of this country consider him as father of the nation. Even the father of the nation is not a constitutional post. The person who used to say that India could be partitioned only over his dead body, had himself divided the country in two parts. The person was responsible for killings of lakhs of countrymen." The remarks were in reply to a comment on the social networking site.

However, Dubey claimed his Facebook account was hacked and he did not write the controversial remarks. "My phone was hacked by someone who made such derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi ji. I have immense faith in Gandhi ji. He was the foremost person in nation-building. He is an honourable person for me,” the officer added. The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday registered an FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj on the charge of promoting enmity between classes after he used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had used "abusive" words against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion. His statements drew flak from leaders of the ruling Congress in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the seer for his remarks and said strict action will be taken in the matter

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mahatma Gandhi Raipur Social Media Religion-Spirituality Assasination Facebook Congress Chhattisgarh CM
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement