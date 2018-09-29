Chennai Actress Alleges Sexual Harrasment By Senior Journalist, Breaks Down In Facebook Video

A Chennai-based actress went live on Facebook alleging sexual harassment by a senior journalist.

She alleged that journalist Prakash M Swamy had been harassing her over the past few years.

The actress turned to Facebook as her last resort to seek assistance when police, including the Commissioner, and cyber crime cell officials allegedly failed to take action on her complaint.

In her 8-minute long video, she claimed that Swamy had sent inappropriate messages to her on Whatsapp.

"I went to the Commissioner of Police and told him that this man is troubling me since two years, sends me very dirty Whatsapp and tried to physically abuse me when he came to my house", said the actress in the video.

The actress is seen breaking down while narrating her ordeal in the video. She claimed that she didn't get help from anywhere and was being juggled from one department to another.

She said Swamy has been accused of sexual harassment by various other women before but he managed to get away using high-profile contacts.

"Several women have inboxed me and sent audios claiming sexual harassment (by him)," she said.

Swamy describes himself as "United Nations correspondent" on Twitter, previously worked with India Today and Times of India. The journalist has denied the allegations. NDTV quoted him as saying, "I never visited her house nor did I sexually harass her. Even for argument's sake had I visited her, why did she keep quiet for so long?"