﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Chennai Actress Alleges Sexual Harrasment By Senior Journalist, Breaks Down In Facebook Video

Chennai Actress Alleges Sexual Harrasment By Senior Journalist, Breaks Down In Facebook Video

The actress turned to Facebook as her last resort to seek assistance when police, including the Commissioner, and cyber crime cell officials allegedly failed to take action on her complaint.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2018
Chennai Actress Alleges Sexual Harrasment By Senior Journalist, Breaks Down In Facebook Video
Representational Picture
Chennai Actress Alleges Sexual Harrasment By Senior Journalist, Breaks Down In Facebook Video
outlookindia.com
2018-09-29T15:34:17+0530

A Chennai-based actress went live on Facebook alleging sexual harassment by a senior journalist.
She alleged that journalist Prakash M Swamy had been harassing her over the past few years.

The actress turned to Facebook as her last resort to seek assistance when police, including the Commissioner, and cyber crime cell officials allegedly failed to take action on her complaint.

In her 8-minute long video, she claimed that Swamy had sent inappropriate messages to her on Whatsapp.

"I went to the Commissioner of Police and told him that this man is troubling me since two years, sends me very dirty Whatsapp and tried to physically abuse me when he came to my house", said the actress in the video.

The actress is seen breaking down while narrating her ordeal in the video. She claimed that she didn't get help from anywhere and was being juggled from one department to another.

She said Swamy has been accused of sexual harassment by various other women before but he managed to get away using high-profile contacts.

"Several women have inboxed me and sent audios claiming sexual harassment (by him)," she said.

Swamy describes himself as "United Nations correspondent" on Twitter, previously worked with India Today and Times of India. The journalist has denied the allegations. NDTV quoted him as saying, "I never visited her house nor did I sexually harass her. Even for argument's sake had I visited her, why did she keep quiet for so long?"

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chennai Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Only When We Recognise Our Privilege, We'll Be Able To Make A Change For Others: Atishi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters