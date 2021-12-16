Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Centre Offers To Set Up The Western Zonal Office For Linguistic Minorities In Mumbai

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gave Maharashtra government the offer to set up the western zone office of the assistant commission for linguistic minorities in Mumbai

2021-12-16T19:52:40+05:30
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 7:52 pm

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant said in a press release, that the Centre has offered to set up the western zone office of the assistant commission for linguistic minorities in Mumbai, instead of re-establishing it at Belgaum in Karnataka.

The offer was made by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to a Shiv Sena delegation, led by senior leader Sanjay Raut, which met him to protest the shifting of the office from Belgaum to Chennai.

Sawant told reporters that Naqvi made a proposal to locate the office in Mumbai and urged the Shiv Sena leaders to impress upon the Maharashtra government to provide space for the same.

“Does the government expect linguistic minorities from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Karnataka to travel all the way to Chennai to seek redressal of their grievances,” the Shiv Sena leader asked.

The office was originally located in Mumbai, but was shifted to Belgaum after the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute flared up.

Besides Raut and Sawant, the Shiv Sena delegation comprised Lok Sabha members Vinayak Raut, Shrikant Shinde and party leaders from Kolhapur.

 (With PTI Inputs)

