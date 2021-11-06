CBSE To Hold Term 1 Examination From November, Schools Directed To Submit Internal Assessment Scores By December 23

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in it's recent statement clarified that the term 1 exams are scheduled to begin on November end. The examination will be conducted in specified centres. Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, the board has ensured that the students and schools will not face any difficulties.

“However, while doing so, safety and security of the examinations will be given priority,” the board added.

Currently there are about 26,000 schools affiliated to the board including in India and 26 countries abroad.

As per the dates marked by the board, the affiliated schools are allowed to conduct term 1 internal assessments, including practical exams and projects, latest by December 23 and upload the marks . The last date to upload the marks for practical, internal assessment and projects is December 23, 2021.

It has also been stated explicitly that upon failure to upload marks by December 23, CBSE might declare the result without taking into account the term 1 internal assessment, project and practical marks, or declare the result based on term 2 exams only.

The statement also added that a fine of up to Rs 50,000 may also be imposed for late submission of marks by schools exceeding the last date and action to withdraw affiliation might also be taken.

The board will release term 1 exam roll numbers on November 9 on the official website cbse.nic.in. The board will fix the CBSE exam dates for minor subjects that are offered by fewer schools. CBSE has said to conduct examinations for minor subjects in groups to conclude exams in minimum time.

In a statement dated November 6, CBSE said: “CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 subjects in Class X. Meaning thereby, CBSE has to conduct the examination of a total 189 subjects. If the examination of all subjects is conducted, the entire duration of the examination would be about 45-50 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct the examinations of the following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad.”