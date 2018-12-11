CBI To Take Samples Of Signature, Handwriting Of Christian Michel, Arrested In VVIP Chopper Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the CBI plea seeking permission to take specimens of signature and handwriting samples of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman who has been chargesheeted in the graft-tainted AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

#ChristianMichel hearing of specimen handwriting procurement: Michel's counsel pressed for permission to speak to his step brother, CBI objected. Court has allowed Michel to only speak to his wife&children, medium of communication will be English&it'll be done on loud speaker. — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018



Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order after Michel's counsel said he has no objections to the CBI's plea and he wanted to prove his client's innocence.

The CBI has said Michel's handwriting and signature samples are required to match them with the documents which are already in the possession of the agency.

(PTI)