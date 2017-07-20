Railways' Food 'Unsuitable For Human Consumption', Says CAG Report

A CAG report has slammed the standards of food and beverages served by Railway Catering services, calling them “unsuitable for human consumption.”

A report in The Times of India elaborates on a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General which is expected to be tabled in Parliament today.

The audit found food articles were either contaminated or being recycled with packaged and bottled items being sold way past their shelf life and bottles of water by unauthorized manufacturers on sale.

The audit reportedly found fault with the high frequency of changes in the Railways’ catering policy that created an uncertainty in the management of services provided to passengers. The report says an investigation by the CAG revealed that hygiene was not maintained, bills are not provided to passengers and that there were several deficiencies in food quality. The inspection was conducted at 74 stations and 80 trains.

“Unpurified water straight from tap was used in preparation of beverages, waste bins were not found covered, not emptied regularly and not washed, food stuff were not covered to protect them from flies, insects and dust, rats and cockroaches were found in trains etc,” the audit report said.

The CAG report noted that the prices of materials sold at railway stations were significantly higher than that of the same items being sold on the open market. It also reportedly noted a failure on the part of the Railways in providing the necessary infrastructure.