Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM

The two shareholders have been demanding an EGM for discussing several issues prominently the ouster of managing director Punit Goenka.

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM

Trending

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T17:42:23+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 5:42 pm

Zee Entertainment has approached NCLAT concerning the requisition of shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). The two shareholders have been demanding an EGM for discussing several issues prominently the ouster of managing director Punit Goenka. 

ZEEL Spokesperson confirmed the development to PTI, "The company has moved NCLAT in accordance with the due process available under the law." 

The media company has challenged National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench which had directed them to reply to the petition filed by Invesco and OFI Global Fund by October 7 which is the next date of hearing. 

On October 2, Zee had moved Bombay High Court seeking its shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC's demand for an extraordinary general meeting be declared invalid. 

Invesco and OFI Global China Fund collectively own 17.88 per cent stake in the company. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Business Team Zee Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Outlook Business Exclusive: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Outlook Business Exclusive: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian Resigns

Homecoming For Air India: Tata Sons Emerge Winner With Rs 18,000 Cr-Bid

Air India Finds A New Address: Chronology Of National Carrier’s Privatisation

CRYPTOPUNKS | Why NFT Collectors Love These Punky Little Characters

RBI Rates Unchanged: Should You Take That Home Loan Now?

Tata Group Buys Air India For ₹18,000 Crore

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Business

MobiKwik Gets Sebi Approval To Float Rs 1,900 Crore IPO

MobiKwik Gets Sebi Approval To Float Rs 1,900 Crore IPO

India May Not Become $5 Trillion Economy By 2025 Due To Pandemic: Former RBI Governor

India May Not Become $5 Trillion Economy By 2025 Due To Pandemic: Former RBI Governor

Private Equity Investment Inflow In Real Estate Up 27 Per Cent In Apr-Sep At $1.79 Billion: Anarock

Private Equity Investment Inflow In Real Estate Up 27 Per Cent In Apr-Sep At $1.79 Billion: Anarock

RBI Raises IMPS Limit From Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 5 Lakh To Promote Digital Transactions

RBI Raises IMPS Limit From Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 5 Lakh To Promote Digital Transactions

Read More from Outlook

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World C'ship Gold

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World C'ship Gold

PTI / India also won a bronze in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event while in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, the country bagged silver.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement