Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Yes Bank Slashes Home Loan To 6.7 Per Cent Ahead Of Festive Season

The bank said the offer is applicable for home loans for property purchase and balance transfers from other lenders.

Yes Bank Slashes Home Loan To 6.7 Per Cent Ahead Of Festive Season

Yes Bank Slashes Home Loan To 6.7 Per Cent Ahead Of Festive Season
2021-10-01T21:14:53+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 9:14 pm

Private lender Yes Bank on Friday joined the likes of several private and state lenders in reducing home loan rates to 6.7 per cent/annum. Further, under a ninety-day offer which concludes on December 31 this year, the private lender would be providing an additional benefit of 0.05 per cent for prospective salaried women home buyers. 

The bank said the offer is applicable for home loans for property purchase and balance transfers from other lenders.

"Combined with the joyous mood and inherent warmth of the festive season, buoyant demand for homes and positive consumer sentiments; the offer will provide a significant fillip to the Bank’s ambitions of being a significant player in the retail consumer market," the bank stated in the press release. 

Similar offers already announced 

Public lender State Bank of India had previously announced it would be offering home loans at an interest rate of 6.7 per cent/annum for any loan amount. However, the eligibility mandates a CIBIL score of 800 or more. This too is a ninety-day offer with December 31, 2020 being the concluding date. 

ICICI Bank also joined the bandwagon to offer repo-linked home loans at 6.7 per cent. The processing fee starts from Rs 1,000.

 HDFC too is offering home loans at 6.7 per cent. The offer is applicable to any loan amount and to persons of any employment category. (More on the festive home loan rush. Click here)

 

