Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Home To Two Richest Asians, India's Bottom 50% Survive On Just Rs 147 A Day

Policy formulation kept inequality in check and policy changes resulted in losing the gains made to keep inequality in check in India, says the report.

Home To Two Richest Asians, India's Bottom 50% Survive On Just Rs 147 A Day

Trending

Home To Two Richest Asians, India's Bottom 50% Survive On Just Rs 147 A Day
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T20:37:47+05:30
Kamalika Ghosh
Kamalika Ghosh

Kamalika Ghosh

More stories from Kamalika Ghosh
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 8:37 pm

India stands out as a poor and very unequal country where about 1 per cent of the population earned 21.7 per cent or over one-fifth of the total income of the country in 2021, revealed a recent report. 

The World Inequality Report 2022, coordinated by economists Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman, has added India to the list of the most unequal countries in the world.

“When state control was (successfully) loosened in countries like China and India to allow private sector-led growth, the same ideology got trotted out to justify not worrying about inequality, with the consequence that India is now among the most unequal countries in the world (based on this report) and China risks getting there soon,” the report says.

The report, which has a foreword by Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, says that policy formulation kept inequality in check and policy changes resulted in losing the gains made to keep inequality in check. “Our own research, and that of the researchers in the network we helped create, has focused on how to get the plumbing right, so that policy can do its job. The World Inequality Lab and all those involved in this report are doing the same for how to collect taxes and redistribute better,” the report says while observing that profound policy changes are needed for things to fall back in place.

"While the top 10 per cent and top 1 per cent hold respectively 57 per cent and 22 per cent of total national income, the bottom 50 per cent share has gone down to 13 per cent ,” the report found. In 2021, the average annual national income of India’s adult population was Rs 204,200. The bottom 50 per cent earned Rs 53,610 while the top 10 per cent earned more than 20 times of that at Rs 11,66,520, the report found. 

The average household wealth of India is Rs 9,83,010 but with an average wealth of Rs 66,280, the bottom 50 per cent owns almost nothing. The country’s middle class is also comparatively poor with average wealth of Rs 7,23,930 or 29.5 per cent of the total wealth as against the top 10 per cent and 1 per cent holding 65 per cent (Rs 63,54,070)  and 33 per cent (Rs 3,24,49,360), respectively, of the total wealth.

The report says that global inequalities today are as much as they were during the peak of Western imperialism in the early 20th century. It found that the share of income presently captured by the poorest half of the world’s population is about half of what it was in 1820 before the great divergence between Western countries and their colonies. 

“In other words, there is still a long way to go to undo the global economic inequalities inherited from the very unequal organization of world production between the mid-19th and mid-20th centuries,” it says. 

The report explains that one way to understand these inequalities is to focus on the gap between the net wealth of governments and net wealth of the private sector. In the last 40 years, countries have become significantly richer but their governments have become significantly poorer. The share of wealth held by public actors is close to zero or negative in rich countries which means that the whole of the wealth is in private hands.

According to the study, the Covid-19 crisis has exacerbated this trend. During the pandemic, governments borrowed the equivalent of 10-20 per cent of the GDP, essentially from the private sector. “The currently low wealth of governments has important implications for state capacities to tackle inequality in the future as well as the key challenges of the 21st century such as climate change,” the report says. 

Tags

Kamalika Ghosh Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; Australia to Create Licencing Structure For Crypto Exchanges

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; Australia to Create Licencing Structure For Crypto Exchanges

Did ArchAngel Pull A Squid For Investors? Rises more than 15,000% but witnessed a sudden crash

RBI Monetary Policy 2021 : What Will Be The Impact On Debt Funds?

Sensex Gains Over 1,000 Points After RBI Maintains Status Quo On Repo Rates

RBI Monetary Policy : Borrowers Heave A Sigh Of Relief, Inflation Worries Continue

Supreme Court Defers Hearing Amazon-Future Group Case To January 11

Fitch Cuts India's Economic Growth Forecast To 8.4% For FY22

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from Business

Can Indian Auto Industry Overcome The Challenge Of Chip Shortage?

Can Indian Auto Industry Overcome The Challenge Of Chip Shortage?

RBI Monetary Policy Explained : What Are Repo And Reverse Repo Rates?

RBI Monetary Policy Explained : What Are Repo And Reverse Repo Rates?

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Jayanta Oinam / The BCCI on Wednesday appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of India's ODI team ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa. Rohit was already T20 skipper.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement