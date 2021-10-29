Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Vodafone-Idea, Tata Teleservices Opt For Four-Year Deferment Of AGR Dues

The companies added the other option provided the Department of Telecom will be considered within the stipulated timeframe. The other option provided by the Department of Telecommunications asked the telcos to pay the interest amount arising out of the deferment by way of equity.

Vodafone-Idea, Tata Teleservices Opt For Four-Year Deferment Of AGR Dues

Trending

Vodafone-Idea, Tata Teleservices Opt For Four-Year Deferment Of AGR Dues
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T16:27:26+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 4:27 pm

Telecom operators Vodafone-Idea and Tata Teleservices opted to avail the option for deferment of adjusted gross revenue for a period of four years, the companies stated in separate regulatory filings to the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

They added the other option provided the Department of Telecom will be considered within the stipulated timeframe. The other option provided by the Department of Telecommunications asked the telcos to pay the interest amount arising out of the deferment by way of equity. 

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the exercise of the option of deferment of the Company’s AGR related dues by a period of four years with immediate effect, in accordance with the notification dated 14 October 2021 issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to the Company," Vodafone-Idea stated in the filing. 

On September 15, the Union Cabinet had approved a string of reforms to bail out the struggling telecom sector. The reforms announced included a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies (telcos) and permitting 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector with safeguards. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said that the Cabinet is rationalising aggregated gross revenue (AGR) definition, excluding non-telecom revenue of telcos from payment of statutory levies. AGR refers to revenues that are considered for payment of statutory dues.

As part of the relief package, the telcos were also given the option of converting the interest due on their spectrum amounting to the four-year moratorium, to government equity. The package came as a relief to the struggling telecom sector that is going through a financial crunch.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Tata Teleservices Department Of Telecommunications (DoT) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Former SC Judge Justice Ashok Bhushan Appointed As NCLAT Chief For 4 Years

JioPhone Next To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Rupee Rose 4 Paise To Close At 74.88 Against Dollar On Thursday. Here's Why

Government Approves 8.5 Per Cent Rate Of Interest On EPFs For FY2021: Sources

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Business

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Right Regulations Will Make Cryptos Popular: Nischal Shetty

Right Regulations Will Make Cryptos Popular: Nischal Shetty

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Removes Rizwan Early

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Removes Rizwan Early

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement