Visa Ties With ConsenSys to Design CBDC On-ramp Tool; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise

US-based financial services company, Visa has announced a partnership with blockchain technology company ConsenSys to develop a module designed to help central banks and financial institutions build user-friendly services on top of central bank digital currency (CBDC) networks, Visa mentioned in its recent blog.

Meanwhile, in the crypto world, prices of mainstream and meme coins are green in the last 24 hours, data of coinmarketcap.com showed. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 1.50 per cent and was trading at $43,760.94 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 39.84 per cent, down by 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum's (ETH) price rise by 1.71 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $3,358.11. Binance Coin (BNB) was in the green, up by 2.18 per cent; it was trading at $482.35. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) was up by 6.13 per cent to $152.17, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.99 per cent to $1.29.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a rise in the last 24 hours.

On January 13, Dogecoin's price was $0.1711 up by 9.47 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 9.73 per cent and was trading at $0.00003187, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was up by 4.23 per cent and was trading at $0.000001345, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.0309 and recorded a rise of 2.58 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed $2.08 trillion and was up by 1.65 per cent over the last day. Moreover, the total crypto market volume was $116.48 billion, up 26.99 per cent over the same period of time.

SpongeBob Square (SPONGS) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2759.63 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000000006832 at 6:00 pm IST. On the other hand, ENV Finance (ENV) witnessed maximum loss, falling 98.62 per cent; it was trading at $0.0006653.

Latest Update

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC, backed by former Reliance Capital CEO Sam Ghosh, announced on Thursday that it will establish India's first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the end of the current financial year, Business Standard reported, adding it aims to clock $1 billion of assets under management (AUM) within two years and will also track large-cap metaverse stocks in US and Europe markets.