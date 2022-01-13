Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Visa Ties With ConsenSys to Design CBDC On-ramp Tool; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise

Visa has tied up with ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, to develop new infrastructure that can help central banks launch services on CBDC networks. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin was up 1.50 per cent, while Dogecoin was up 9.47 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Visa Ties With ConsenSys to Design CBDC On-ramp Tool; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise

Trending

Visa Ties With ConsenSys to Design CBDC On-ramp Tool; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T19:33:22+05:30
Outlook Money

Outlook Money

More stories from Outlook Money
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 7:33 pm

US-based financial services company, Visa has announced a partnership with blockchain technology company ConsenSys to develop a module designed to help central banks and financial institutions build user-friendly services on top of central bank digital currency (CBDC) networks, Visa mentioned in its recent blog. 

Meanwhile, in the crypto world, prices of mainstream and meme coins are green in the last 24 hours, data of coinmarketcap.com showed. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 1.50 per cent and was trading at $43,760.94 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 39.84 per cent, down by 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum's (ETH) price rise by 1.71 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $3,358.11. Binance Coin (BNB) was in the green, up by 2.18 per cent; it was trading at $482.35. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) was up by 6.13 per cent to $152.17, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.99 per cent to $1.29.

Meme Coins  

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a rise in the last 24 hours.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

On January 13, Dogecoin's price was $0.1711 up by 9.47 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 9.73 per cent and was trading at $0.00003187, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was up by 4.23 per cent and was trading at $0.000001345, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.0309 and recorded a rise of 2.58 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed $2.08 trillion and was up by 1.65 per cent over the last day. Moreover, the total crypto market volume was $116.48 billion, up 26.99 per cent over the same period of time.

SpongeBob Square (SPONGS) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2759.63 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000000006832 at 6:00 pm IST. On the other hand, ENV Finance (ENV) witnessed maximum loss, falling 98.62 per cent; it was trading at $0.0006653.

Latest Update 

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC, backed by former Reliance Capital CEO Sam Ghosh, announced on Thursday that it will establish India's first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the end of the current financial year, Business Standard reported, adding it aims to clock $1 billion of assets under management (AUM) within two years and will also track large-cap metaverse stocks in US and Europe markets.

Tags

Outlook Money Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

US Jobless Claims Rise By 23,000 To 230,000

US Jobless Claims Rise By 23,000 To 230,000

5 Ways To Avoid Fake Stock Experts And Tips On Social Media

Mcap Of BSE-Listed Firms At All-Time High Of Rs 278 Lakh Crore

Guidelines For Telecoms' Dues Conversion Into Equity Likely In A Month

Paytm Payments Bank Biggest UPI Beneficiary; SBI Biggest Remitter In December

Delta Air Lines Loses $408 Million In Q4 In 2021

Wipro Shares Tumble 6% After Q3 Earnings; Mcap Declines By Rs 22,712.91 Crore

AGS Transact Tech To Launch IPO On January 19; Cuts Issue Size To Rs 680 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from Business

LIC IPO To Be Launched By March; Draft Papers To Be Filed By January-End

LIC IPO To Be Launched By March; Draft Papers To Be Filed By January-End

TCS Shares Jump 1.05% After Q3 Earnings

TCS Shares Jump 1.05% After Q3 Earnings

Mindtree Profit Surges 34% At Rs 437 Crore In Q3

Mindtree Profit Surges 34% At Rs 437 Crore In Q3

Tata Motors Global Wholesales Surge 2% To 2,85,445 Units In Q3 In FY22

Tata Motors Global Wholesales Surge 2% To 2,85,445 Units In Q3 In FY22

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement