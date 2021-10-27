Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

Policybazaar IPO will close on November 3 and the date for finalisation of basis of allotment with the stock exchange has been stated as November 10.

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details
2021-10-27T13:28:09+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 1:28 pm

PB Fintech, the operator of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, on October 26 released the dates of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The issue would open on November 1, the company said in a red herring prospectus, reported Moneycontrol.

The IPO will close on November 3 and the date for finalisation of basis of allotment with the stock exchange has been stated as November 10.

The price band of the IPO has been set at Rs 940-980 per share. The issue size is 6,07,30,265 shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each.

SJS Enterprises on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 531-542 a share for its Rs 800-crore initial public offering, which will open on November 1.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 3. The bidding for anchor investors will open on October 29, the company announced in a virtual press conference.

The Rs 800-crore IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale of shares worth Rs 710 crore by Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd and shares to the tune of Rs 90 crore by KA Joseph.

At present, Evergraph Holdings and KA Joseph own 77.86 per cent and 20.74 per cent stake in the company, respectively.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

(With PTI Inputs)

