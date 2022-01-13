Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Swiggy, TVS Motor Collaborate To Strengthen Electric Commercial Mobility Segment

TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of TVS Motor's EV for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy.

2022-01-13T15:01:13+05:30
Press Trust of India

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 3:01 pm

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has inked a pact with leading on-demand delivery platform Swiggy to bolster the electric commercial mobility segment.

The partnership highlights TVS Motor's commitment to strengthen electrification across diverse mobility segments and align with Swiggy's many efforts to enable the adoption of EVs in its delivery fleet.

As part of the agreement, TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of TVS Motor's EV for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy.

The two companies are exploring the co-creation of sustainable and comprehensive solutions for Swiggy's delivery partners, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

This will include working on customised packages like a need-specific product, flexible financing options and connected services, it added.

"Our collaboration with Swiggy is a key step towards strengthening the electrification of mobility in food delivery and last-mile delivery services, furthering the easy adoption of EVs amongst customers.

“This also marks our foray into showcasing our commitment in the electric commercial mobility segment," TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President (Future Mobility) Manu Saxena noted.

The company looks forward to its alliance with Swiggy who is the leader in the Indian food and on-demand delivery market and leading the way in creating a wide and sustainable e-mobility ecosystem in the country, he added.

The company's MoU with Swiggy is in line with its commitment to expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric across all major cities by the end of the financial year.

The electric scooter is presently available in 33 cities, including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi and Coimbatore.

"Swiggy has been pioneering the need for greater EV adoption, with a commitment to make deliveries spanning 8,00,000 kilometres per day through EVs by 2025. We believe they offer a sustainable solution in green mobility while also empowering our delivery partners to earn more," Swiggy Vice President Operations Mihir Rajesh Shah stated.

The pilot project with TVS will help the company better understand the needs of the delivery fleet and steps the partners can take to make operations greener and sustainable, he added.

TVS Motor Company Swiggy Business
