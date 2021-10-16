Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Four Things To Keep In Mind Before Going For A Car Loan

Zero down on the loan amount and tenure to ensure you can afford the EMIs

Four Things To Keep In Mind Before Going For A Car Loan

Trending

Four Things To Keep In Mind Before Going For A Car Loan
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T12:04:50+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 12:04 pm

With interest rates at an all-time low and the festive season kicking off, many of you may be planning to buy your dream car. Owning a car has become more convenient with car loans easily available. Keeping the following in mind will make your car buying journey easier.

The Basics

First, it is important to get an idea of your eligibility. For this, you can use calculators available on the website of banks.

Also, monitor your credit score. A credit score of 750 and above means you can get a car loan at competitive interest rates. In case your credit score is low, you can look to improve it if you check it earlier.

Compare Rates

Do your due diligence before zeroing in on a loan. Loan deals from car dealers may not be the cheapest.

“You should approach your bank because you already have a relationship with them, but you should also approach other banks. Also, check offers by finance companies,” says Arijit Sen, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and co-founder of Merry Mind, a Kolkata-based financial advisory firm.

Decide On The Amount Of Loan

One needs to set a budget before visiting the showroom. Remember, that the budget is not just the price of the car. The budget shall include registration costs, insurance premium and the cost of car accessories.

It’s easy to get convinced by the pushy salesman and finalize a model or variant beyond the pre-decided budget but remember that it will get added to your overall cost.

“When you are opting for an auto loan, you may feel that you can stretch your budget a bit more as you do not need to pay the entire money upfront. You need to be mindful of your needs. Based on your needs (not wants), you can determine the amount (both down-payment and loan amount) you want to allot for car purchase,” says Sen.

Since EMIs will get added to your monthly budget, review the affordability. “Along with your monthly household needs, lifestyle expenses, expenses towards dependents and others, the car loan EMI will get added to your monthly expense,” he says. 

If the EMI goes beyond your paying capacity, you’ll get into a debt trap, so maximise the down-payment to reduce your EMI.

Get A Fix On The Tenure

The loan tenure plays a critical part while we are planning for debt. A five-year loan will mean lower monthly EMIs than a three-year loan, but it will also mean that you’re paying a lot more money as interest.

Remember that going forward, your expenses may increase. “Thus, considering your income and present expenses, you need to assess how you can manage upcoming commitments during the loan tenure. Analysing all these aspects, you can decide the suitable loan amount and tenure,” says Sen.

Tags

Meghna Maiti Automobiles Automobile Sector Loans Interest Rates Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked Again, New Record Highs Scaled In Several States

Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked Again, New Record Highs Scaled In Several States

Reliance Brands Acquires 40 Per Cent Stake In Manish Malhotra's Company

India's Forex Reserve Increase By $2.04 Billon To Reach $639.52 Billion: RBI

Indian Economy Recovered Robustly After Difficult Phase Of COVID-19: Modi

Asian Shares Rise After Technology-Powered Rally On Wall St

Bitcoin Soars Past $60,000 To Near Record High As ETF Hopes Rise In U.S.

Nippon Steel Sues Japan Business Partner Toyota Over Patent

US Unemployment Claims Fall To Lowest Level Since Pandemic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from Business

WhatsApp To Roll Out End-To-End Encryption On Chat Backups

WhatsApp To Roll Out End-To-End Encryption On Chat Backups

Four Reasons Why Your Income Tax Refund May Have Got Delayed

Four Reasons Why Your Income Tax Refund May Have Got Delayed

Why Are Social Media Influencers Giving Brands A Miss

Why Are Social Media Influencers Giving Brands A Miss

Not A Market For Everyone

Not A Market For Everyone

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / He has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players have come through the system prepared by him.

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

Advertisement