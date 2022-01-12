Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Textile, Apparel Exports Surge To $29.8 Billion During April-December Period

In 2020-21 there was a deceleration in textile exports due to pandemic disrupting the supply chain and demand.

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 7:50 pm

The country's exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, rose to $29.8 billion during April-December this fiscal as compared to $21.2 billion in the same period last year, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"Textile sector has continuously maintained a trade surplus with exports manifold higher than imports. In 2020-21 there was a deceleration in textile exports due to pandemic disrupting the supply chain and demand," the textiles ministry said.

It further said the government has set a target of $44 billion for exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, and 67 per cent has already been achieved.

"The last quarter of FY (fiscal year) always has higher activity than the earlier quarters. Industry is hopeful that targets will be duly met," it added.

