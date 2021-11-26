Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

As a part of the offer for sale, promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka will offload up to 33.14 lakh equity shares and Manish Mohanka will sell 6.63 lakh equity shares.

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

Trending

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T12:31:25+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:31 pm

Tega Industries, manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 443-453 a share for its Rs 619-crore initial share-sale.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will open on December 1 and conclude on December 3, the company announced.

The IPO is purely an offer of sale 1,36,69,478 equity shares by promoters and an existing shareholder.

As a part of the offer for sale, promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka will offload up to 33.14 lakh equity shares and Manish Mohanka will sell 6.63 lakh equity shares.

In addition, Wagner, an affiliate of the US-based private equity firm TA Associates, will offload 96.92 lakh equity shares through the offer for sale.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Currently, promoter and promoter group hold 85.17 per cent stake in the company and Wagner owns 14.54 per cent shareholding.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial public offering is expected to fetch Rs 619.22 crore.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 33 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The Kolkata-based Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, through its wide product portfolio.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the public issue. The shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

On the financial front, the company’s net profit quadrupled in FY21 to Rs 136.40 crore versus a profit of Rs 32.67 crore in FY19. Whereas its total revenues rose to Rs 856.68 crore versus Rs 643.01 crore during the same period. For the quarter ended June 2021, the company earned a profit of Rs 11.88 crore on revenues of Rs 179.38 crore.

Interestingly, Tega’s maximum business has been from the overseas markets including North America, South America, EMER (Europe, Middle East and Russia), Africa, and Asia Pacific) which contributed 86.42 percent to revenue in FY21.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Tega Industries Tega Industries IPO IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's

Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's

Tarsons Products Shares List With Nearly 6% Gain. Should You Buy?

Sensex Tanks Over 800 Points. Maruti Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, Kotak Bank

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

How Gautam Adani’s Bet On Green Energy Helped Him Overtake Mukesh Ambani In Personal Wealth

Crypto Ban: Experts Say DeFi Cannot Be Shut Down By Governments

Best Stocks For Trading Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Buy For Profitable Gains

5 Top Mistakes One Should Avoid While Making A Regular Budget

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale Reduce Stake In Indiabulls Housing

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale Reduce Stake In Indiabulls Housing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's One-word 'Advice' For Dogecoin Crypto Token Owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's One-word 'Advice' For Dogecoin Crypto Token Owners

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

Read More from Outlook

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar / Sachin Tendulkar tells Rohit Mahajan: 'The places under siege were familiar to me... I also knew a few people who were trapped in different conflict areas'

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day while laying the foundation stone for Dr B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: India All Out For 345, Kiwis Start Slow

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: India All Out For 345, Kiwis Start Slow

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. India are batting first after winning the toss vs the Kiwis.

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Ushinor Majumdar / Devika was one of the few teenage witnesses whose testimonies led to Kasab’s conviction and ultimately his execution. But being victims and witnesses of the 26/11 terrorist attacks carried a strange stigma for the family.

Advertisement