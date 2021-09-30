Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Steel Divests Stake In Singapore-Based NatSteel Holdings

Additionally, Tata Steel stated that it had retained the wire business of NatSteel in Thailand as part of the downstream wires portfolio

Tata Steel Divests Stake In Singapore-Based NatSteel Holdings

Trending

Tata Steel Divests Stake In Singapore-Based NatSteel Holdings
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T15:56:11+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 3:56 pm

Tata Steel said it has executed a definitive agreement to divest its entire stake in NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd for an equity value of $172 million or Rs 1,275 crore. The company said that it had executed the definitive agreement with TopTip Holding Pte Ltd which is a Singapore based steel and iron ore trading company. 

NatSteel is the steelmaking unit under Singapore-based T.S. Global Holding, which is an indirect subsidiary of Tata Steel. 

Additionally, Tata Steel stated that it had retained the wire business of NatSteel in Thailand as part of the downstream wires portfolio. Siam Industrial Wires is a member of NatSteel Holdings and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tata Steel Group. 

Tata Steel mentioned that based on the historical performance of the transacted business, the Enterprise Value to EBITDA works out to be about 13 times. "The transaction has been closed today, the consideration received, and will be used for reduction of off-shore debt," Tata Steel stated in a press release. 

 

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

 

 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Tata Steel Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Govt Exempts COVID Vaccine From Customs Duty Till Dec 31

Govt Exempts COVID Vaccine From Customs Duty Till Dec 31

Rupee Slumps For The Fifth Consecutive Day, Closes 9 Paise Lower at 74.23

Airtel Plans To Pump Rs 5,000 Crore By 2025 To Ramp Up Data Centre

Medanta Hospital Owner Global Health Files IPO Papers With SEBI

NTPC REL Signs First Green Term Loan Agreement Of Rs 500 Crore With Bank of India

Diesel At Record High, Petrol Touches All-Time High As Rates Increased Again

Adani Green Inks Agreement With Essel Green To Acquire 40 MW Solar Project

Long Wait For Prosperity: A Close Look At India's Shrinking Middle Class

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Business

Meesho Raises $570 Million In Series F Funding Round Led By Fidelity Management, Others

Meesho Raises $570 Million In Series F Funding Round Led By Fidelity Management, Others

Reserve Bank of India Removes Indian Overseas Bank From PCA Watchlist

Reserve Bank of India Removes Indian Overseas Bank From PCA Watchlist

Air India Sale: Govt Begins To Evaluate Financial Bids

Air India Sale: Govt Begins To Evaluate Financial Bids

Walmart Targeting $10 Billion Annual Exports From India By 2027

Walmart Targeting $10 Billion Annual Exports From India By 2027

Read More from Outlook

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Bengal By-poll: 48% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 48% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Outlook Correspondent / According to the last tally at 3 pm, 48.08% of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether TMC chief Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

The biggest decision for SRH in IPL 2021 has been to drop David Warner, who aggregated just 181 runs at an average of 24.37.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Outlook Web Desk / If voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, Kejriwal outlined 'six guarantees' related to the healthcare that the party would ensure for citizens.

Advertisement