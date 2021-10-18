Tata Motors Launches Sub-Compact SUV ‘Punch’ At Starting Price Of Rs 5.49 Lakh

Advertisement
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
2021-10-18T13:00:13+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 1:00 pm

Tata Motors on Monday launched its sub-compact SUV 'Punch' in the country, with a price starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Designed across Tata Motor's studios in India, the UK and Italy, the model has been developed to herald an entirely new category – the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but big on space, safety, performance and features.

Built on the company's Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture, Punch would sit below Nexon in the company's product line-up. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions.

It has received 5-star adult safety rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test from Global NCAP, an internationally renowned vehicle safety accreditation group.

Five stars indicate the highest score while zero star rating points to the minimum score during the vehicle crash test.

Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), said, “With Punch, we have created an entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for small-in-size cars with a true SUV character.”

 The model offers a tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position to navigate all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads throw in one's way, he added.

“Even ahead of its launch, Punch has already got off to a great start by bagging the GNCAP 5-star rating for safety. This is a proud moment for us not only as an entity but also as an Indian carmaker as we continue to deliver on our promise of safety with almost every new product in the market," Chandra said.

Punch is the third car from Tata Motors to receive top crash test rating after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

(With PTI Inputs)

Business
