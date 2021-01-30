January 30, 2021
Corona
Tata Motors Launches Limited Edition Varient Of Tiago; Check Prices Here

The launch commemorates the first anniversary of the introduction of the updated version of  the Tiago model

PTI 30 January 2021
Screen Grab of the launch video
Twitter
2021-01-30T13:37:01+05:30

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has launched a limited edition trim of its entry level hatchback Tiago priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch commemorates the first anniversary of the introduction of the updated version of  the model, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The new variant comes with additional features like black alloy wheels, reverse parking display with sensor, voice command recognition among others.

"Since its launch in 2016, Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product's BS-VI version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Head - Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said.

With more than 3.25 lakh customers on the road, Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response and the company is confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant the model would continue to bring excitement in the segment, he added.

