Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More

The Indian equity benchmarks tumbled for the third session on the run on Friday as persistent selling by foreign funds and weakness in global markets shattered risk appetite.

The BSE benchmark Sensex closed at 59,306.9, down 677 points on Friday. The 30-share index lost over 3.3 per cent in three days. Similarly, the Nifty declines 1.04 per cent to close the session at 17,671.6.

SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start for the Indian stock markets on Monday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is taken as to be a likely first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Here are stochs that investors should watch out for today, according to Moneycontrol.

Reliance Industries: Jio and Google launched JioPhone Next. It will be available in stores from Diwali with an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months.

Tata Steel: NCLT approved the composite scheme of amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel & Tata Steel BSL into and with the company.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 992 crore, up 30 per cent from Rs 762 crore in Q2. The revenues were up 18 per cent at Rs 5,763 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 4,897 crore in the same period last year.

IOC: The company reported 7 per cent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 6,360 crore versus Rs 5,941,4 crore and revenue was up 14.1 per cent at Rs 1.35 lakh crore against Rs 1.18 lakh crore, QoQ.

SAIL: The company reported a higher Q2 net profit at Rs 5,794.9 crore versus Rs 660.2 crore, revenue was up 58.5 per cent at Rs 26,828 crore versus Rs 16,925.5 crore, YoY.

Vedanta: The firm reported a consolidated Q2 net profit higher at Rs 5,813 crore versus Rs 1,642 crore and revenue was up 42.6 per cent at Rs 30,101 crore versus Rs 21,107 crore, YoY.

Apollo Tyres: The company posted a lower Q2 net profit at Rs 173.8 crore versus a loss of Rs 246.8 crore , revenue was up 18.2 per cent At Rs 5,077.3 crore versus Rs 4,294.9 crore, YoY.

Bandhan Bank: The company posted a Q2 net loss at Rs 3,008.6 crore versus a profit of Rs 920 crore and NII was up 0.6 per cent At Rs 1,935.4 crore versus Rs 1,923 crore, YoY.

Aarti Industries: The company’s Q2 net profit was up 22.6 per cent at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 143.5 crore and revenue was up 32.3 per cent at Rs 1,551.6 crore versus Rs 1,172.6 crore, YoY.

Indian Bank: State-run lender Indian Bank announced it has reported over Rs 266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank has reported three non-performing accounts as fraudulent.

IDFC First Bank: The bank on Saturday reported a growth of 49.6 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 151.7 crore year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 September. The lender had posted a net profit of âÂ¹101.4 crore in the year-ago period.