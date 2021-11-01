Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More

SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start for the Indian stock markets on Monday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More

Trending

Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T08:51:35+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 8:51 am

The Indian equity benchmarks tumbled for the third session on the run on Friday as persistent selling by foreign funds and weakness in global markets shattered risk appetite.

The BSE benchmark Sensex closed at 59,306.9, down 677 points on Friday. The 30-share index lost over 3.3 per cent in three days. Similarly, the Nifty declines 1.04 per cent to close the session at 17,671.6.

SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start for the Indian stock markets on Monday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is taken as to be a likely first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Here are stochs that investors should watch out for today, according to Moneycontrol.

Reliance Industries: Jio and Google launched JioPhone Next. It will be available in stores from Diwali with an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months. 

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Tata Steel: NCLT approved the composite scheme of amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel & Tata Steel BSL into and with the company.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 992 crore, up 30 per cent from Rs 762 crore in Q2. The revenues were up 18 per cent at Rs 5,763 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 4,897 crore in the same period last year.

IOC: The company reported 7 per cent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 6,360 crore versus Rs 5,941,4 crore and revenue was up 14.1 per cent at Rs 1.35 lakh crore against Rs 1.18 lakh crore, QoQ.

SAIL: The company reported a higher Q2 net profit at Rs 5,794.9 crore versus Rs 660.2 crore, revenue was up 58.5 per cent at Rs 26,828 crore versus Rs 16,925.5 crore, YoY.

Vedanta: The firm reported a consolidated Q2 net profit higher at Rs 5,813 crore versus Rs 1,642 crore and revenue was up 42.6 per cent at Rs 30,101 crore versus Rs 21,107 crore, YoY.

Apollo Tyres: The company posted a lower Q2 net profit at Rs 173.8 crore versus a loss of Rs 246.8 crore , revenue was up 18.2 per cent At Rs 5,077.3 crore versus Rs 4,294.9 crore, YoY.

Bandhan Bank: The company posted a Q2 net loss at Rs 3,008.6 crore versus a profit of Rs 920 crore and NII was up 0.6 per cent At Rs 1,935.4 crore versus Rs 1,923 crore, YoY.

Aarti Industries: The company’s Q2 net profit was up 22.6 per cent at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 143.5 crore and revenue was up 32.3 per cent at Rs 1,551.6 crore versus Rs 1,172.6 crore, YoY.

Indian Bank: State-run lender Indian Bank announced it has reported over Rs 266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank has reported three non-performing accounts as fraudulent.

IDFC First Bank: The bank on Saturday reported a growth of 49.6 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 151.7 crore year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 September. The lender had posted a net profit of âÂ¹101.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reliance Industries ioc Tata Steel Dr Reddy's Laboratories Vedanta SAIL Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Policybazaar Parent PB Fintech IPO To Open Today. Here Are Details Before You Subscribe

Stocks To Buy: Bicon, Sun Pharma, GMR Infra, And More Got Thumbs Up. Check Details

All You Need To Know About Changes In Income Tax Laws That Will Affect You

Dhanteras: Should You Buy Digital Gold And Silver SIPs This Time?

Jewellers Expecting Strong Demand During Dhanteras

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

Must Read: Here Are Top 5 Stocks That Rose Over 10 Per Cent Last Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Business

Stock Market Outlook This Week: Fed Decision, Macro Data, Earnings To Play Major Role

Stock Market Outlook This Week: Fed Decision, Macro Data, Earnings To Play Major Role

Upcoming IPOs: Paytm, Policybazaar, Sapphire Foods, Etc To Hit Market In First Half Of Nov

Upcoming IPOs: Paytm, Policybazaar, Sapphire Foods, Etc To Hit Market In First Half Of Nov

Purplle Raises $75 Million In Funding Round Led By Kedaara, Sequoia Capital India, Others

Purplle Raises $75 Million In Funding Round Led By Kedaara, Sequoia Capital India, Others

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Among Those Firms Whose Market Value Fell By Over Rs 2.48 Lakh Crore. Check Details

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Among Those Firms Whose Market Value Fell By Over Rs 2.48 Lakh Crore. Check Details

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement