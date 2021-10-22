Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stocks To Watch For Today: Wipro, RIL, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, More

Shareholders of Reliance Industries have approved the appointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company board, with less than 2 percent of votes cast against the proposal.

Stocks To Watch For Today: Wipro, RIL, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, More

Trending

Stocks To Watch For Today: Wipro, RIL, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, More
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T09:06:12+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 9:06 am

Here are the list of stocks that investors should look out for:

Reliance Industries: Shareholders of Reliance Industries have approved the appointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company board, with less than 2 percent of votes cast against the proposal. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Zee Entertainment: The Bombay High Court on October 21 asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by shareholders Invesco Developing Market Funds and OFI Global China Fund.

Wipro: The company received order from National Grid for data centre consolidation.

LIC Housing Finance: The company reported lower profit at Rs 247.86 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 790.90 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 4,708.01 crore from Rs 4,969.03 crore YoY.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company reported higher profit at Rs 446.67 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 415.74 crore in Q2FY21, total income jumped to Rs 3,808.16 crore from Rs 2,883.40 crore YoY.

TVS Motor Company: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 277.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 196.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,619.4 crore from Rs 4,605.5 crore YoY.

JSW Steel: The flagship business of the diversified JSW Group reported a 350 Per Cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to post its highest quarterly profit of Rs 7,179 crore for the second quarter ending 30 September. The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at Rs 32,503 crore for the quarter, against Rs 19,264 crore a year ago. 

Indian Hotels: The company plans to buy the 40 per Cent stake it doesn’t own in unit Roots Corp. Ltd, which runs the Ginger brand of economy hotels, for Rs 500 crore. The IHCL board also approved plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by selling shares to existing investors and another Rs 2,000 crore by selling shares to financial institutions, totalling RRRsss 4,000 crore. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reliance Industries Wipro Indian Hotels: JSW Steel LIC Housing Finance TVS Motor Company Zee Entertainment Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Should You Invest In Corporate Fixed Deposits?

Should You Invest In Corporate Fixed Deposits?

Earnings: Macrotech Developers Q2 Profit At Rs 223 Crore, ICICI Lombard Q2 Net Income Rises To Rs 446 Crore, Mphasis Q2 Net Up 14 Per Cent, More

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

OLA Cars Targets $2 Billion GMV In Next 12 Months

Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms

How Coal Shortage In India Threatens To Blackout The Lives Of India’s Poorest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Business

Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Hiked By 3 Per Cent

Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Hiked By 3 Per Cent

IIFL Securities' Board Approves Formation Of Dedicated Subsidiary For Healthcare, Insurance

IIFL Securities' Board Approves Formation Of Dedicated Subsidiary For Healthcare, Insurance

Colliers Sees Office Leasing Revival In Sight With 34 Per Cent Growth Recorded In September-End Quarter

Colliers Sees Office Leasing Revival In Sight With 34 Per Cent Growth Recorded In September-End Quarter

Bank of Baroda To E-Auction Properties Today. Should You Buy?

Bank of Baroda To E-Auction Properties Today. Should You Buy?

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM

LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today. His address comes in the wake of India recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Outlook Web Desk / United States Centre for Disease Control is allowing the flexibility of 'mixing and matching' the booster dose regardless of which type of shot people received first.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The two new IPL teams will be announced on October 25 in Dubai, a day after the high-profile India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Close to 15 companies have shown their interest to bid.

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Associated Press / The forthcoming U.N. climate talks to be held in Glasgow have been described as 'the world's last best chance' to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels.

Advertisement