Stocks To Watch For Today: Wipro, RIL, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, More

Here are the list of stocks that investors should look out for:

Reliance Industries: Shareholders of Reliance Industries have approved the appointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company board, with less than 2 percent of votes cast against the proposal.

Zee Entertainment: The Bombay High Court on October 21 asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by shareholders Invesco Developing Market Funds and OFI Global China Fund.

Wipro: The company received order from National Grid for data centre consolidation.

LIC Housing Finance: The company reported lower profit at Rs 247.86 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 790.90 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 4,708.01 crore from Rs 4,969.03 crore YoY.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company reported higher profit at Rs 446.67 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 415.74 crore in Q2FY21, total income jumped to Rs 3,808.16 crore from Rs 2,883.40 crore YoY.

TVS Motor Company: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 277.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 196.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,619.4 crore from Rs 4,605.5 crore YoY.

JSW Steel: The flagship business of the diversified JSW Group reported a 350 Per Cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to post its highest quarterly profit of Rs 7,179 crore for the second quarter ending 30 September. The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at Rs 32,503 crore for the quarter, against Rs 19,264 crore a year ago.

Indian Hotels: The company plans to buy the 40 per Cent stake it doesn’t own in unit Roots Corp. Ltd, which runs the Ginger brand of economy hotels, for Rs 500 crore. The IHCL board also approved plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by selling shares to existing investors and another Rs 2,000 crore by selling shares to financial institutions, totalling RRRsss 4,000 crore.